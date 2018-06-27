× Heat wave on track for late week

A rather delightful day it turned out to be as temperatures made their way around the lower 80s.

Come tonight, some patchy fog could be expected in spots with overnight lows around the mid 60s.

Nature’s thermostat slowly cranks up in the days ahead with upper 80s on Thursday and added humidity. The major heat is felt both Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 90 and heat index values in the 100-110 degree range. Overnight lows will be in the 75-80 degree range, Remember, this is the type of weather that is tough on the body if you’re in this heat for a long period of time. So, take those breaks away from the heat.

We’ll try to rinse some of this heat and humidity in the air with a few showers and thunderstorms by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

