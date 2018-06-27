× Dubuque-run internet could cost at least $30M in first year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Dubuque would have to pay at least $30 million in the first year to start a city-run internet service that would guarantee equal access to all residents.

The Telegraph Herald reports that City Council members learned more this week about the logistics of creating such a service.

Dave Lyons is the council’s sustainability consultant. He says providing universal access to residents with fiber or fiber-like connectivity could cost $30 million to $40 million in first-year capital expenses.

Christine Darr is a co-organizer of the Campaign for Dubuque Municipal Internet. She told council members that a driving concern is the Federal Communications Commission’s recent repeal of net neutrality regulations.

The City Council will consider later this year whether they want to commission an updated feasibility study on such a service.