WQAD News 8 Partners with Family Resources to “Fill the Truck”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you were at Hy-Vee over the weekend, you may have seen a pick-up truck parked right outside the front door. Family Resources held its annual "Fill the Truck" event on Saturday, June 23rd at 13 Hy-Vee locations throughout the Quad Cities, Muscatine, and Clinton.

Staff and volunteers spent the morning hours collecting donations for families who are in Family Resources' domestic violence shelter or transitioning into new housing. The goal was to fill every truck with basic need items such as diapers, cleaning supplies, non perishable food items, and more.

WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of this event every year. News 8's Angie Sharp spent Saturday morning volunteering at the Hy-Vee off Utica Ridge Road and 53rd Street in Bettendorf with these passionate staff members and fellow volunteers:

For more information about Family Resources and the services it provides, click here.