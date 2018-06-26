× Severe Weather Threat Limited… Tracking storms heading into the evening hours

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the mid and later afternoon hours. These storms will have the potential to produce some heavy rain a good rush of wind and cloud to ground lightning. However, the potential for isolated tornadoes is slim none with the chance existing along and north of the Illinois/Wisconsin border.

Storms will be departing the area later this evening leaving behind quieter skies for the rest of the night.

Should be a pretty nice Wednesday with high in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

The high heat and humidity is still on track to build in starting Thursday and continue through most of the weekend. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday with projected highs in the middle 90s and heat index values as high as 110 degrees! Overnight lows will also be quite warm with temperatures only dropping in the upper 70s!

What will trim this upcoming heat wave will be a round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night before ending Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

