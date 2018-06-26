× Dubuque commission recommends $68.5M plan for civic center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — An advisory commission in Dubuque has recommended a $68.5 million construction plan for a local multi-purpose facility.

The Telegraph Herald reports that members of Dubuque’s Civic Center Advisory Commission recommended the plan for the Five Flags Center on Monday. The plan includes renovating the center’s theater, expanding the facility and building a new 6,000-seat arena.

A consulting firm presented a report last month with multiple options for addressing the center’s future. Commission members unanimously voted to recommend the fourth idea presented, which was one of two that called for expanding the facility.

Commission chairwoman McKenzie Hill says public feedback indicated that the option chosen was the most popular among Dubuque residents.

“Our sense was that people are yearning for a change to the building, yearning for a more arena-style venue … and we also think that, if we are going to build something new, we might as well go all the way,” she said.

The City Council will consider the recommendation on July 2.