Coca-Cola collectors from all over the globe visit Quad Cities
BETTENDORF, Iowa- More than 600 Coca-Cola Collectors from all over the world are in the Quad Cities for their 44th Annual Coca-Cola Collectors Club Convention.
Each person has at least one common interest, Coca-Cola.
The week-long convention will be in town June 25- June 30.
While in town, the members will hold auctions, contests, enjoy a riverboat ride on the Celebration Belle, attend a River Bandits game and visit other “must-see” hot-spots around the Quad Cities.
The Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau says the economic impact on the local Quad Cities economy is about $1.1 Million.
The convention ends with a Memorabilia show and sale on Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The show is open to the public and takes place at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.