Bettendorf Police looking for this 56yo white man missing since Tuesday morning

The Bettendorf Police are looking for a 56-year-old male that has been missing since Tuesday, June 26th morning.

Michael Whitt was last at 9:30 a.m., walking in the 3700 block of Somerset Drive. He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. He is 5 foot 7, 150 pounds, light brown hair, and has a moustache.

Michael has a medical condition that affects his memory.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.