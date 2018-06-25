- Central and Assumption split MAC baseball doubleheader
- North Scott sweeps Burlington to claim sole possession of 1st place
- Pleasant Valley baseball rallies to best rival Bettendorf
- PV softball sweeps Bettendorf
WQAD June 25th- MAC baseball and softball
-
justin Sharp Shootout Championship, Bandits Baseball, Assumption & Louisa Muscatine win softball games
-
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, Augustana Tennis
-
Alleman-Moline Baseball/Softball, Rock Island-UT Softball, Drake Relays Final Day
-
Rockridge wins Softball State Title, Hall wins first Baseball Championship, Bettendorf Soccer falls in State Title game, Rock Falls ends year in Sectional Championship
-
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, North Scott Girls Soccer
-
-
Bandits move closer to playoff spot, North beats Bettendorf in baseball, PV Softball preparing to defend
-
-
Pleasant Valley SB, Bandits Sweep Clinton, David Robinson talks about taking over West BB
-
WQAD Sports April 20th
-
WQAD Sports May 24th
-
-
WQAD Sports May 1st
-
$50M TBK Bank sports complex in Bettendorf opens with baseball tourney this Friday
-