MOLINE, Illinois -- Two people were injured in a construction site accident Monday, June 25, 2018.

A spokesperson from the Moline Police Department confirmed that the accident happened in the 2100 block of River Drive.

A worker at a nearby construction site said he had seen an ambulance in the area.

The Moline Fire Department responded to the incident. No word on what happened or the condition of those involved.