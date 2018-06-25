× Tracking severe storms for later Tuesday… high heat later this week

A combination of suns and clouds kept temperatures in check today with highs just over the 80 degree mark. Skies have remain dry today, though an area of low pressure spinning just to our west may throw an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday is still the day we need to keep an eye on the sky as this same system will produce some strong to severe thunderstorms especially during the later afternoon hours. Damaging hail, straight-line wind, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. After Tuesday is when brighter and calmer skies take over.

Lower 80s will be common again both Tuesday and Wednesday before the high heat and humidity takes over the rest of the week including the weekend.

Temperatures during this stretch will range between 90 to 95 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

