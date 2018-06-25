Storm trouble on Tuesday, followed by major heat wave this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a dry day before a warm front lifts into the region tonight. That's when a few storms could spark up, and a few could be severe. That chance will really exist out in Central Iowa, but a few could get into our neck of the woods after midnight.

Those storms will die out by Tuesday morning, leaving leftover cold pools and boundaries around. These small wind shifts could be cause for concern into the afternoon. That's when a cold front will arrive from the west. Storms will grow quite strong, but these little cold pools and boundaries could enhance the strength, and possibly get a few supercell storms to form. Supercells are the strongest of Mother Nature's thunderstorms and could produce very large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes.

The timing of this threat will be from 2pm through 8pm Tuesday afternoon...right in the middle of the daytime heating.

After that round of strong storms moves through, we could see a few Wednesday night before significant heat builds this weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But heat waves that occur in early July often come with the worst heat/humidity combo. For that reason, heat index values could near 110 degrees in spots, which would exceed "Excessive Heat Warning" criteria.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen