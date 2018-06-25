Police credit county-wide fireworks restriction to fewer complaints this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Authorities in Scott County are thanking a county-wide ordinance for fewer fireworks complaints.

The ordinance restricts fireworks from being set off to just July 3rd and 4th. The ordinance was set after July 4th of 2017, but before that, the county went by state regulations, which allow fireworks to be shot off on private property from June 1st through July 8th.

Bettendorf's Chief of Police said this restriction has been a benefit to his community.

"The majority of people are very much in support of this ordinance," said Chief Keith Kimball. "Just because living in town in an urban area and the number of fireworks that were being set ff in town was becoming overwhelming on a constant basis."

The Scott County Sheriff's Department said 30 complaints have been reported in Bettendorf this year.

If you have a fireworks complaint, you can call 911 to report it.