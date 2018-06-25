Man injured in officer-involved shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A Moline man was listed in stable condition after being injured in an officer-involved shooting.

On Friday, June 22, police responded to Allstate Insurance in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities when someone called 911 to report a burglary in progress. Police said the burglary victim reported that the suspect had fled westbound.

During their investigation, police said that they encountered a man exiting a building in the north alley of the 3100 block of Avenue of the Cities, two blocks west of the initial call.

Lt. Darren Gault with the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said the man they encountered was armed with a handgun. That man was identified as 26-year-old Steven Wilson. Wilson exchanged gunfire with Moline Police officers and was injured. Wilson was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Peoria. As of Monday afternoon, June 25, Wilson was listed in stable condition.

There have been no official charges filed. Lt. Gault said the investigation is still underway and could take several weeks. All evidence collected will be handed over to the State's Attorney for review.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.