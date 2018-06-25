Hero Street USA may get featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City leaders in Silvis are pushing to feature Hero Street USA on a new postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service receives about fifty-thousand ideas for stamps each year, but only around forty get chosen to become stamps.

"The stamp is a simple, yet effective way to make all Americans know about the significance of Hero Street," Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson said. "It's a gesture to all the families that this nation has served."

According to Hero Street USA's website, "It had been researched and documented by The Department of Defense in Washington, D.C. that (there is no other street of comparable size)" that has had as many men and women serve in the U.S. Military.

The Hero Street Monument serves as a tribute to all American veterans who have served.

If you want to send a letter to voice your support of this stamp idea, please use this address:

The Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee

475 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300

Washington, DC 20260-3501