Celebration Belle river cruises to Dubuque start Tuesday

MOLINE- The Celebration Belle ls always open for business despite high waters levels on the Mississippi River.

We had Breakfast With...Scott Schadler, the owner and captain of the boat, and Susan Yarolem, Director of Marketing and Sales, Thursday, June 21, on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The Celebration Belle starts all day cruises to Dubuque Tuesday, June 26, but it goes further than that up and down the Mississippi River.

"It's a beautiful 100 mile trip up the river," Schadler said Thursday. "You get to see a lot of history, a lot of wildlife, a lot of dams, and then in the fall, we go all the way up to Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. We do a fall colors' trip, and the further north you go, the nicer it gets."

The Celebration Belle operates five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. To buy tickets, click here. To see their calendar, click here.