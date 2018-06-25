× Administrative judge rules against Davenport Superintendent Art Tate

Here is the Davenport Community School District’s release on the matter:

Davenport, Iowa— The scheduled hearing before an administrative law judge for Superintendent Art Tate scheduled for June 26-27, 2018 has been cancelled. Administrative Law Judge David Lindgren, on June 19, 2018, granted the State’s motion for summary judgement. In essence, the summary judgement found that Tate had violated Board Rules of Ethical Behavior when he spent money from the Davenport Community School District’s cash reserve funds. These funds were spent in order to equalize the per pupil funding amount for all Davenport Community Schools students who have been receiving $175 less per pupil than many other districts throughout the State due to an inequality in the state funding formula.

Superintendent Tate is extremely disappointed that the administrative law judge made a determination of guilt before allowing him to present his case in public. Since he has already been judged to be guilty, the sole reason for conducting a hearing would be to determine punishment. Dr. Tate has decided to settle the complaint with the state adjutant general’s office. The proposed settlement will have to be approved by the Board of Educational Examiners. The provisions of the settlement will be made public when the Board of Educational Examiners takes action.

Dr. Tate will not be making any additional statement at this time.