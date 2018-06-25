× Accident crumples back of truck and stops all traffic

MILAN, Illinois – An accident in Milan on June 25, left a semi truck crumpled and skewed across two lanes of highway with a crumpled trailer.

The accident happened on the east-bound side of Highway 280 in between the Quad Cities International Airport and Jumer’s Casino near mile marker 13.

The truck’s cabin was on the road, but the semi trailer was partly in the median ditch.

A tow truck was trying to pull the semi out of the ditch when our reporter was on the scene. No other damaged vehicle was present.

Illinois State Police were on the scene. Fire fighters and an ambulance were also there. However, no officer was available to comment.

No other information is known at this time.