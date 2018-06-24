× There’s a chance for a few strong storms this upcoming week

What a nice end to the weekend! Some of the cloud cover we had today will stick around tonight with lows in the low 60s.

The majority of our Monday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the low 80s before any showers and storms arrive. A warm front moving in from the south will help to spark showers and storms late Monday afternoon and into Monday night. A few may be strong to severe, mainly southwest of the Quad Cities. An isolated tornado isn’t out of the question. However, if clouds stick around for much of the day, this will lessen our severe weather risk greatly.

Showers and storms will continue into our Tuesday, and a few storms may become strong by the afternoon and evening. We’ll warm back up into the mid 80s.

Sunshine will be back for much of Wednesday through Friday, and so will the heat! While we’ll only reach the mid 80s on Wednesday, we’ll warm up near 90 on Thursday and into the low 90s by Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham