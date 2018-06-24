× Two dead in plane crash in Monmouth

UPDATE: Here is the press release sent by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 1:50 p.m. June 24, 2018:

At about 11:10 AM an aircraft was reported to have crashed approximately one half mile north east of the Monmouth Airport. Witnesses directed first responders to a brush area where a fire crew extinguished the burning aircraft.

Two persons were located on board the plane and were declared dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. No one on the ground was injured. The matter was referred to the Federal Aviation Administration for investigation.

Names of persons involved will not be released pending notification of relatives. The plane was believed to be a private aircraft.

Personnel responding to the incident included the Alexis Fire Department, Alexis Ambulance, Warren Central Fire District, Monmouth Fire Department, Monmouth Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

MONMOUTH, Illinois– According to the Warren County Coroner, two people are dead after a plane crash just north of the Monmouth airport.

A witness says the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Sunday June 24, 2018.

Warren County Sheriff’s Department is responding along with the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.