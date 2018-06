Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Scott wins their second Justin Sharp Shootout Title in the last 5 years. The lancers beat fellow MAC opponent Bettendorf for the championship.

Bandits beat Beloit to get their first win in the second half.

Assumption softball rolls past Wilton 12-1 to improve their record to 25-3. Louisa Muscatine beats the host Muscatine 2-1.