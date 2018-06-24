Bandits beat Beloit, Mickey Storey makes amazing catch

The Quad Cities River bandits beat Beloit 8-2 to split the four game series. More impressive than their win was Bandits Manager Mickey Storey catching a line drive with his bare hands.
