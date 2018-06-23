× The rain will be back after the weekend

It’s been pretty nice start to the weekend! Some cloud cover will linger tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday will bring another mix of sun and clouds, with a small chance for a shower or two. Highs will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s.

The dry weather won’t be lasting long! Another round of showers and storms will arrive by Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain at times. With the rain, temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. More showers and storms will continue into Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Once again, heavy rain will be possible. It will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

A partly cloudy sky will be in place for Wednesday through Friday, and the heat will be cranking up! While we’ll stay in the mid 80s on Wednesday, we’ll warm up into the low 90s by Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham