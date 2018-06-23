× Police respond to standoff situation in Moline

MOLINE– Police have a house surrounded at 2335 19th Avenue in Moline. That’s in the neighborhood right off of Avenue of the Cities near I-74.

An armored car, K-9 units, police with guns drawn while police issue commands over a loud speaker.

Police are saying they have a warrant for someone’s arrest, and they need to come out of the house.

Our News 8 crew on scene says police busted open the front door and sent in a K-9 with other technology.

The standoff started around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday June 23, 2018 and is still going on as of 9:44 p.m.

We still don’t know what the warrant is for or who police are trying to arrest.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they become available.