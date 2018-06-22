× Weekend stays dry… summer heat returns this time next week

Its time to dry out! And timing couldn’t be any better. The few spots of drizzle and light shower activity east of the river is slowly drying out as the latest system finally drifts off toward the east. This will give temperatures a chance to cool down around the 60 degree mark overnight.

I expect enough subsidence or drying to allow at least a filtered sun to be witnessed both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with lower 80s anticipated on Sunday.

Lower 80s will be common early next week before temperatures spike around 90 in the days to follow. In that transition, scattered storms will return once again with Tuesday be the week’s wettest.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

