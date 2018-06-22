Watch: New I-DOT drone video shows I-74 bridge progress

Iowa – The new I-74 bridge project has a fresh pair of public eyes. Take a look at this drone footage posted on Friday, June 22, by Iowa Department of Transportation.

Danielle Mulholland, project leader on the Iowa side of the I-74 project, says work on the river is really progressing.

Crews only have a dozen drill shafts to finish. Drill shafts are a part of the foundation of the bridge.

They are also continuing to work on the arch foundations on the westbound side of the new bridge, which needs to be complete by next year.

Mulholland says the rising waters have been causing some issues, but they continue to push through difficulties to remain on schedule.