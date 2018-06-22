Trump to address immigration alongside ‘angel families’

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will give remarks on immigration on Friday, capping off a week framed by a crisis of more than 2,000 immigrant children separated due to Trump administration policies from their parents, a hastily-prepared executive order, mixed messages from the President on Twitter, and more questions than answers about what will happen next.

(Watch the remarks here)

Speaking in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Trump will highlight “angel families” during his remarks.

The term “angel families” has been championed by activist groups to describe those who have lost a family member to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. There is no data supporting the argument that immigrants are prone to committing crime or terrorism at higher rates than the general population.

Trump has spoken about “angel families” often, referencing the group as he justifies his hardline policies on illegal immigration. He made frequent campaign trail appearances with members of the The Remembrance Project, a group whose mission is to “raise awareness of the suffering families impacted by Illegal Alien Crime,” per its Facebook page.

Trump often invited them to appear on stage at rallies or met with their families behind-the-scenes, attending the group’s annual luncheon in Houston in September 2016 as he touted key campaign promises to build a wall and deport people who are in the US illegally.

“The media never talks about the American victims of illegal immigration. I know them well. I know so many of them. I campaigned with them. What’s happened to their children, what’s happened to their husbands, what’s happened to their wives,” Trump said this Wednesday during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

He continued: “They don’t bring cameras to interview the angel moms whose children were killed by criminal aliens who should have never been here in the first place. Not even close. They don’t want to talk to the angel moms.”