Rock Island Police Department announces July Fourth traffic crackdown

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Independence Day is around the corner, and with this popular holiday comes a lot of driving to fireworks displays, barbecues and other festivities. However, the Rock Island Police Department is taking transportation seriously this holiday season.

RIPD announced plans for traffic enforcement to focus on drivers who are drunk or not wearing their seat belts. The crackdown will run for two weeks, starting on Monday, June 25 and going through Sunday, July 8.

“We encourage local residents to celebrate Independence Day safely,” Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said in a press release. “Our officers will be out in full force showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers.”

This crackdown isn’t just for Rock Island, either. According to the release, the RIPD will join Illinois State Police and more than 150 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Tips for enjoying this Fourth of July safely include: