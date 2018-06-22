Red Cross celebrates more than 100 years with ‘Taste of the River’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The Red Cross is celebrating more than 100 years of service tonight with a food fundraiser.

"A Taste of the River", formerly "Picnic on the River", started June 22 at 6:00 p.m. and will go until 10:00 p.m.

The event hosts the area's top chefs in a battle for the title of top chef. According to the event's website, last year's winners were from Jumer's Casino and Ruthie's at Rhythm City Casino. Local breweries and live music are also at the event.

The fundraiser aims to help families in need purchase and install smoke detectors. The money will also help military members and their families, youth education services and The Red Cross's disaster relief work.

Last year alone, The Red Cross served 313 families following a disaster, most of which were home fires; assisted 278 military families and certified more than 7,650 adults in First Aid, CPR and AED, according to the event's website.

This year, the organization is currently helping with regional flooding efforts.