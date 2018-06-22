Police respond to incident at Moline apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Police responded to the scene at an apartment building on the corner of 31st Street and Avenue of the Cities around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. State and local police were on the scene.

A witness says there was a shooting and that they saw one person being taken away in an ambulance. They also say they saw someone being handcuffed by police.

Avenue of the Cities was blocked off for about four hours but was reopened around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning.

No official word from police if anyone was hurt, or if any arrests have been made.