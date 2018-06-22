× Police looking for two Dewitt drugstore robbers who they chased into Rock Island

DEWITT, Iowa — Authorities are looking for two burglars who they chased from Dewitt, Iowa into Rock Island, Illinois in the early morning hours of Friday, June 22nd.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at Scott Thrifty White Drug on 629 6th Ave. in Dewitt.

Two burglars fled in an orange Honda Civic. Officers pursued the car into Davenport and eventually into Rock Island on interstate 280.

Once in Rock Island, the burglars left the car and fled on foot. Several other agencies were involved in the chase; Dewitt Police are still investigating.