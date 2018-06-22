× Planet Funk Con offers “big city” comic-con feel in Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois – Planet Funk Con is a comic-con convention that will be at the TaxSlayer Center on June 22 and June 23.

More than 90 vendors are expected to be there, including comic-book vendors, artist and special guest.

The event also have a video game hall and an opportunity to play table-top games.

You can even enter tournaments.

Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 12 and under can enter free with a ticketed adult.

For more information, visit PlanetFunkCon.com