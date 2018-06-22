NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Ways to Catch the Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raise your hand if you're over this rainy, cloudy weather! <Everyone raises hand>

It's the first full day of summer and it's raining AGAIN, so we're trying two ways to catch the sun on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am by making our own suncatchers! Both take minimal ingredients and minimal effort.

The first craft we tried are these DIY Suncatchers made with white glue, food coloring, and plastic lids. Click the video above to see how we put them together to create a colorful design!

The second craft we tried are these Raindrop Suncatchers made with crayon shavings, wax paper, and an iron (adult supervision required)! Click the video below to see if we were able to create these without causing a fire in the kitchen.

Eric made our Cocktail of the Week this week to celebrate/curse the weather we've been having. Here's his recipe for a Dark & Stormy:

one shot of spiced rum

ginger beer

squeeze of lime

Fill a highball (or in our case, a Mason Jar) with ice. Add a shot of spiced rum, followed by some fizzy ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge and a squeeze of lime.

Fun fact: The "Dark and Stormy" is the official cocktail of the island nation of Bermuda!