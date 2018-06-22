× Man accused of stalking woman, injuring Buffalo Police Chief in pursuit, pleads guilty to charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Logan Shoemaker – the man accused of attempting to run over a woman he was allegedly stalking, fleeing from police, stealing a garbage truck and then injuring the Buffalo, Iowa police chief after plowing into his squad car – pleaded guilty to 8 of the 13 charges he faces in Scott County District Court.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Shoemaker is still scheduled to stand trial for five other charges – including the most serious charge of attempted murder – early next week, with jury selection likely beginning Monday, June 25.

Walton said the guilty plea was not a plea deal and that Shoemaker faces up to 33 years in prison on the litany of charges. They include: two counts of 2nd degree theft, stalking with a dangerous weapon, three counts of 2nd degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and 4th degree criminal mischief.

He will still stand trial on the following charges: attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding – injury, owi, drugs or participation in a felony, willful injury causing serious injury and 1st degree robbery.

Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning continues to recover from injuries he sustained, including severe knee and leg injuries. Last November, he received a law enforcement purple heart from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Shoemaker’s alleged stalking victim, who spoke to WQAD’s Elizabeth Wadas last September, said she had been calling police about his actions every day up until the day of the pursuit and crash.

A sentencing hearing for the charges Shoemaker pleaded guilty to is scheduled for Aug. 9.