Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds offers aid to flood victims

Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation on Thursday, June 21, for Scott County as well as several other Iowa counties.

The proclamation opens a way for people affected by severe weather and flooding to apply for money and case management services to help pay for and deal with damages caused by the storms earlier this week.

Aid is available for home and car repairs, clothing, food and emergency housing. There is no income requirement for aid.

Individuals or families needing assistance can find forms on-line.

Click here to fill out a form

Application forms may be obtained in-person and submitted to:

Community Action of Eastern Iowa

500 E. 59th St.

Davenport, IA 52806

Questions may also be directed to the Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3050.