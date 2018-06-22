× Iowa dad falls asleep at wheel and crashes into oncoming car, injuring his family

FORT MADISON, Iowa — A man, his wife, and their two children were all injured after he fell asleep while driving and crashed into another car in rural Fort Madison, Iowa shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 21st.

Kendrick Seville of Keokuk, Iowa fell asleep at the wheel of his Honda Pilot and drove into the median while northbound on Highway 61.

The Pilot struck the median railing and went airborne before landing in the driver’s side of a southbound car on the opposite side of the highway.

The impact ejected one of the children from the car, resulting in major injuries.

Kendrick, his wife Rutchel, and both children were all taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital due to their injuries, despite wearing seat belts. The child with major injuries has since been taken to University of Iowa Hospital.

Emergency responders arriving on the scene found the Pilot almost completely torn in half due to the crash.

The other car was occupied by driver George “Tony” Sargent of Keokuk and four children, none of whom were injured.

Kendrick will be cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle at a later date.

First Responders were assisted by Tony and his passengers, along with several good Samaritans passing by.

