Live weather blog: Follow day three of severe weather here

Posted 1:33 pm, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, June 21, 2018

We are gathering all the information we have here! Follow along for user footage and weather reports by our meteorology team.

Travis Meier June 21, 20186:28 pm

This photo was shot by Ron Howell just outside Monmouth, Illinois.

Travis Meier June 21, 20182:26 pm

This 2-funnel-cloud sighting came from Carlee Adams. It was taken outside of North Henderson, Illinois, and sent to us at 1:10 p.m.

Travis Meier June 21, 20181:46 pm

Chief Meteorologist James Zahara shows us this storm system is moving up from the south, heading toward the immediate Quad City Area. The storm front is currently at Preemption, moving to the northeast. 

Travis Meier June 21, 20181:44 pm

This wall cloud photo came from Emma Sutter in Oneida, Illinois, at 1:29 p.m.

Travis Meier June 21, 20181:34 pm

This photo of a thin funnel cloud came from Christina Miller at 12:00 p.m. near Little York, Illinois