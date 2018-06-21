Seen the shoreline from the Mississippi River? Here’s how you can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- It's a busy time of year for summer businesses and local workers are promoting themselves for the months ahead.

We had Breakfast With...Susan Yarolem, Director of Sales and Marketing, and Scott Schadler, Owner and Captain of the Celebration Belle, Thursday, June 21 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

"The history and the views, it's gorgeous, and especially from sitting on the top decks," Yarolem said. "We have the two observation decks, so we've got the third deck and the fourth deck, so there's plenty of tables and chairs out here just to take it all in."

Shadler showed us the cabin Thursday morning, taking the boat out on the Mississippi River and underneath the I-74 Bridge. We also saw how the construction is progressing on the new bridge. Shadler weighed in on it during our interview below as well.

The vessel runs even during high water, as former reporter Megan Noe found out in July of 2014. The cruise vessel operates five days a week through October, and there's a veteran's cruise in November. To buy tickets, click here. To see their calendar, click here.