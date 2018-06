Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Red Cross opened a shelter at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Lincoln Fundamental Elementary School at 318 East 7th Street in Davenport.

Volunteers will be staging the shelter, and cots, bottled water, and snacks will be available. The shelter is available to anyone affected by the severe weather and flooding that followed earlier tonight.

Residents are asked to bring any medications they may need.