Old Garfield School in Moline Ready to Undergo Transformation

Construction is beginning at the old Garfield Elementary School in Moline.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at 9am.

The building is going to be transformed into an independent senior living facility. Click the video above to see what it will eventually look like.

Project managers say classrooms are going to be renovated into apartments and the gym will be turned into a multi-purpose room, kitchen, and fitness center.

The developer - Gorman and Company - has also completed several other projects in Moline.

Garfield Elementary School closed in 2015, but as WQAD News 8 reported in February 2016, funding held up plans to redevelop the school until now.