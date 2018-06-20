GMQC announces winner of Magic Waters giveaway
ROCKFORD, Illinois — Good Morning Quad Cities finally announced the winner of our Xtreme Summer Sweepstakes in partnership with Magic Waters today.
Congratulations to Stephanie Banowetz of Bettendorf. She wins 4 Magic Waters season passes, 12 day passes, 12 tubes, and 12 fast passes.
Meteorologist Eric Sorensen visited the water park, in his home town of Rockford, Illinois, this morning to preview all the fun that's on offer for everyone in the family.
Hope Edwards, the aquatics manager, said there are ten water slides for all ages to enjoy.
Here's a closer look at the rides:
There are even slides for the littlest ones in your family.
There are also eight different places to eat at Magic Waters.