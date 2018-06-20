× Clinton man who attacked estranged wife’s boyfriend with bat facing attempted murder charges

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man who attacked his estranged wife’s new boyfriend with a baseball bat is now facing attempted murder charges.

According to an affidavit from the Clinton Police Department, Kristopher Howson struck Robert Hill multiple times in the head and body after confronting Hill in front of his estranged wife’s house in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South on June 15 shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the scene that night, but Howson had already left. Hill originally refused medical treatment, but was later driven to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Hill was eventually transferred by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull, brain bleeding, broken ribs, a lacerated kidney, a fractured vertebrae, two lacerations on his scalp and multiple contusions on his legs, arms, abdomen and back.

Police interviewed Howson later on June 15 and he admitted driving to his wife’s house despite a no-contact order. He stated that he drove his truck to the front of her home and saw his estranged wife sitting with Hill on the tailgate of a truck. Howson told police that Hill walked up to his vehicle and “told him that he has been having sex with his wife for the past four months.” He then said he grabbed a bat from his vehicle and striking hill four to five times and then fled the scene.

According to the affidavit, Howson admitted disposing of the bat behind the Baymont Inn and Suites.

Charges of attempted murder were filed in Clinton County District Court on Monday, June 18.