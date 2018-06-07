Golf Deals: Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club in Aledo is accessible and playable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, Illinois — Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club in Aledo, Illinois is an 18-hole golf course about a 45-minute drive from the Quad Cities, which is why its leaders say the course's strengths are accessibility and playability.

"Hawthorn Ridge is one of the most playable courses in the area, whether you're a scratch player or you've just picked up the game," said Kyle McEwen, speaking on behalf of Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club. "Maybe you want to come play with your family, the perfect location, I think you'll enjoy our Par-72 layout," he said.

The second hole is Hawthorn Ridge's signature hole. It's a 500-yard par-5 hole and a dogleg left. McEwen says it's tricky throughout, but very playable.

"The fairway wraps tightly around one lake in the driving area, a second lake up near the green, as well as a huge bunker guarding the right side of the green," said McEwen. "Really the hole is best played up the right-hand side. Your layup is about 100-yards from the green. That will leave you a wedge shot to the green," he said.

The WQAD Golf Deal for Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club is an 18-hole round of golf with a cart for $15 .

To check out all of the WQAD Golf Deals Click Here.

To find more information on Hawthorn Ridge Golf Club, visit their new website, www.HawthornRidgeGolf.com