NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: How to Make Rain, Clouds, and Tornadoes

Who doesn't love science experiments? On Friday, April 27th during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment, we put on our goggles and attempted to make three weather-related phenomenons - clouds, rain, and tornadoes. It sounds complicated, but you can actually use things around your house and kitchen to "wow" your kids (or your Meteorologist)!

First, we made rain. All you need for this is a vase of any size filled with water, shaving cream (the foamy kind, not the gel kind), food coloring, and eye droplets or a teaspoon. Click the video above to see how we did it!

Next, we made a tornado in a mason jar. For this experiment, you need a mason jar filled with water, vinegar, and dish-washing soap. That's it! Click the video above to see if it actually worked.

Lastly, we made a cloud. The only thing you need for this is a bar of Ivory soap - and it has to be Ivory soap or else it won't work! The end result is really cool. Click the video below to see that, plus Eric's Cocktail of the Week inspired by one of Whitey's new flavors:



Adult Peach-cicles

1 quart of Whitey's Peach and Caramel Ice Cream

3 cups of ice

3 shots of Peach Schnapps

Blend all ingredients in Vitamix for three minutes, or until smooth. Serve with a garnish of mint. Enjoy!

You may be wondering who our "third" person was today for Nailed It Or Failed It. It's Coty Saucier, a monster truck driver for Monster Jam, which is at the TaxSlayer Center this weekend! Here's what he has to say about the big event: