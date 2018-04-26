Moline man arrested for attacking ex-girlfriend with hammer

MOLINE, Illinois -- A man from Moline allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend with a hammer after breaking into her home around 4 a.m. Thursday, April 26th morning.

Jose Chapol-Polito, 27, was caught by Moline police in the 100 block of 37th St. after fleeing the home on Pine Ridge Ct.

The 31-year-old ex-girlfriend was transported to Unity Point-Rock Island for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Chapol-Polito is charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery. Bond set at $75,000.