Late night fire breaks out at scrap metal facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport firefighters battled sub-zero temperatures and heavy winds to extinguish a fire in an industrial facility on Schmidt Road the night of Thursday, Feb. 1.

Fire crews responded to a fire at Rich Metals, 510 Schmidt Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Crews found a 30-foot-by-40 foot metal building engulfed in flames upon arrival. No one was injured in the fire, but the building and its content were heavily damaged, as was the roof of a neighboring building.

Rich Metals is located at Schmidt and Rockingham Road, just west of Nestle Purina Pet Care.