Local Dreamer pleads with Congress to continue DACA negotiations before deadline

DAVENPORT-- Every night, Nancy comes home from work to cook dinner for her husband and 2-year-old son.

“I’m the primary financial support in my house,” she says.

Nancy is a Dreamer, protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. She did not want News 8 to use her last name or her face.

“I’m terrified, I’ve lived with this every day. I’ve been living in fear,” Nancy says.

The 32-year-old woman was brought to the United States illegally when she was 11-years-old.

The protections for young people brought to the country as children, will expire for Nancy in September. Once that happens, she will not be able to legally work in the United States and will be at risk for deportation.

President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill, ending a government shutdown, Monday, January 23.

The legislation would keep federal businesses and programs running for at least three weeks.

Senate democrats agreed to vote for the temporary spending bill in exchange for republicans agreeing to bring a bill on Dreamers to the floor this month.

Nancy says Congress’ work to approve a temporary funding bill without finding a permanent DACA solution has left her disappointed.

“ I know there are a lot of senators and representatives fighting for us but it is not enough yet we need to have a permanent solution that will protect our future and the future of our families,” she says.

In the meantime, she’s saved money and hired a lawyer to set up a power of attorney agreement to take care of her loved ones.

She’s pleading with Congress to act fast.

“I feel as American as anybody else, the only other difference is, I don`t have a paper that states that but I feel as American as anyone else,” she says.

Congress has until early March to find a solution to replace DACA.