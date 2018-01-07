Assumption defense helps Lady Knights gain edge over United Township.
Assumption gets key stops in win over United Township
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
The Score Week 5
-
Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, Evan Massey Reaches Milestone, North Scott GBB, Assumption BB
-
Lady Rocks Continue Their Winning Streak
-
Iowa beats Iowa State, Western Big 6 Girls Basketball, St. Ambrose MBB, Assumption Wrestling
-
Brea Beal an All-American, Lady Rocks win 38th WB6 game, UT holds off Moline, North Scott GBB preps for PV, Moline pins down Alleman
-
-
The Score Week 3
-
Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball
-
Western big 6 Basketball Banquet, College Signings
-
Augustana comeback win, Moline Basketball, Sterling Wrestling, United Township Bowling
-
IHMVCU Girls Shootout, Moline BB, Lyle King Wrestling Invite
-
-
The Score Week 4
-
Pekin Tournament, State Farm Classic Holiday Hoops Highlights,
-
WQAD Dec 21st Sportscast