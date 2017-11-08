Wednesday morning accident on I-280 sends officer to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport police officer was injured and transported to the hospital after his squad car was struck from behind by a vehicle entering Interstate 280 on the ramp from Iowa Highway 22 on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, which is investigating the collision, the squad car driven by Officer Michael Schneider was pulling over near the on ramp to check on a subject walking along the shoulder. Although he had his emergency lights on, the driver of the second vehicle - Megan Somers of Rock Island - struck the rear of the squad, sending it into a ditch.

Both Schneider and Somers were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The report did not say how severe the injuries were.

The crash caused minor delays on the interstate but traffic was running smoothly by 7:45 a.m.

Get traffic information here, anytime.

Crews were on scene taking photographs, and a squad car was seen in a ditch off the side of the road.

As of 10:40 a.m. cameras showed a police car still on scene where the on-ramp meets I-280 as well as officers down at the entrance to the on-ramp, blocking traffic from driving on.