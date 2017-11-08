Iowa fans enjoyed an offensive explosion on Saturday against the Buckeyes that they are still trying to wrap their heads around. The Hawkeyes scored 55 points and rolled up nearly 500 yards of total offense. That production has some Hawkeye played thinking about what if they played that way all season.
Hawkeyes can’t help but think what if
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
