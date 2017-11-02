× West Liberty man arrested for OWI could be connected to reported shots fired call, police say

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Police responded to reports of a possible shots fired call on Wednesday, November 1, in the 400 block of East 6th Street.

Once on scene, police say they found no evidence of shots being fired but did develop suspect information for Jesier Louis Zayas Lopez, 30, who lived at the reported residence and may have been causing a disturbance.

Lopez was arrested during a traffic stop for OWI (Operation While Intoxicated). According to West Liberty Police, a handgun was found in the car Lopez was driving.

Police say they were called back to the 400 block of East 6th Street on Thursday morning, November 2, for a resident reporting bullet holes on her property. Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings and bullet holes in the house.

Additional charges for Lopez are pending. The incident remains under investigation.